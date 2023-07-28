Trump says he handed over security tapes, denies wrongdoing after latest charges

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Friday (Jul 28) denied wrongdoing in his handling of security tapes sought by federal investigators, a day after prosecutors added new charges alleging the former president ordered employees at his Florida resort to delete the videos.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said in an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks that he believed he wasn't required to hand over security tapes from his Mar-a-Lago resort but did so anyway.

"These were security tapes. We handed them over to them. ... I'm not even sure what they're saying," he said.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith filed three new criminal counts against Trump on Thursday, bringing the total to 40, and charged a maintenance worker at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, Carlos De Oliveira, with conspiracy to obstruct justice, accusing him of helping Trump to hide documents.

De Oliveira, 56, told another worker at the resort where Trump lives that "the boss" wanted security videos of the property in Florida deleted after the Justice Department subpoenaed them.

Prosecutors also charged De Oliveira with lying to the FBI during a voluntary interview, falsely claiming he had no involvement in moving boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

De Oliveira's lawyer did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

"They went after two fine employees yesterday, fine people," Trump said. "They're trying to intimidate people so that people go out and make up lies about me. Because I did nothing wrong."

Trump also said he would not end his 2024 presidential campaign if he is convicted and sentenced on the various charges against him.