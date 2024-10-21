Trump serves McDonald's while Harris celebrates birthday

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA: Kamala Harris turned 60 on Sunday (Oct 20) in the final stretch of a knife-edge US election, making campaign stops at Black churches in Georgia as her 78-year-old opponent Donald Trump served fries at a Pennsylvania McDonald's in a bid to appeal to blue-collar voters.

Music legend Stevie Wonder accompanied Democrat Harris at one of her appearances in a suburb of Atlanta, singing the vice president his rendition of "Happy Birthday" while urging voters to "think about more than yourself when you vote."

In brief remarks Harris echoed that sentiment, saying, "Ours is a country that is about doing things that are focused on the best interest of our children, our families, giving people the resources they need around assistance, helping people pull out of poverty".