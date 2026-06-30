Top US court upholds US$5mn Trump sex assault judgment

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court rejected on Monday (Jun 29) Donald Trump's effort to overturn a jury judgment that he sexually assaulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll and must pay her US$5 million.



The court's decision not to hear the US president's challenge was issued as part of a raft of other rulings and contained no reasons.



On May 9, 2023, the federal civil court in Manhattan found Trump liable for a "sexual assault" on the former newspaper columnist in a New York department store in 1996.

Trump fired back at the Court's decision not to reconsider the jury's ruling.



"Surprisingly, the Supreme Court declined to 'review' a Fake Case brought against me by a woman I never met (Decades old celebrity photo line, standing with her husband, does not count!)," Trump wrote on social media.



"I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength."



E. Jean Carroll, now 82, revealed in a book published in 2019 what she considered to be a rape committed 23 years earlier in a fitting room. The Republican billionaire had called her a "nut job."



"Today's Supreme Court decision affirms once and for all the jury's unanimous verdict that President Donald J. Trump sexually assaulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll," said Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan.



"His multiple efforts to appeal that verdict have all failed and today's ruling ends his quest to avoid accountability for his actions."