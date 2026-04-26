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'Get down!': Panic and chaos as gunshots disrupt Washington media gala
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'Get down!': Panic and chaos as gunshots disrupt Washington media gala

Moments after what sounded like gunshots, cries of "Stay down!" and "Get down!" were heard while guests took cover.

'Get down!': Panic and chaos as gunshots disrupt Washington media gala

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino jumps over a chair after shots were heard at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner Apr 25, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP)

26 Apr 2026 11:43AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2026 04:23PM)
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WASHINGTON: It was meant to be a glitzy Saturday night at a Washington ballroom featuring President Donald Trump, but the glamour was shattered by gunshots that left guests diving to the floor and the US leader bundled out by security personnel.

Trump was seated on the dais at the White House Correspondents' Association's annual dinner - the first time he is attending as president - when loud bangs disrupted the revelry and caused him and others on stage to look up in alarm.

AFP journalists attending the event saw chaotic scenes unfolding.

Moments after what sounded like gunshots, cries of "Stay down!" and "Get down!" were heard while guests in black tie and gowns - including correspondents, officials in the Trump administration and some members of his Cabinet - took cover.

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Guests take cover after shots were heard at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner Apr 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP)
Getty Images photographer Andrew Harnik takes photos as an agent points his weapon after an incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner Apr 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP)

Amid the chaos, the president and first lady Melania Trump were quickly surrounded by US Secret Service agents, their weapons drawn. They quickly rushed Trump off the stage and through a back curtain as the crowd crouched in shock.

Trump said later he "thought it was a tray going down" before later realising it was a gun. "It was either a tray or a bullet. I thought I was hoping it was a tray, but it wasn't".

"DUCKED UNDER THE TABLE"

The big band music stopped, and for a few seconds, a hush fell over the guests.

Agents swarmed around tables as plates crashed to the floor of the massive ballroom of the Washington Hilton, the very hotel where President Ronald Reagan survived an assassination attempt 45 years earlier.

"Shots fired upstairs," Mehmet Oz, Trump's administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told journalists, including AFP, as he was evacuated by security.

Also seen being rushed out of the ballroom was Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr - whose father Robert F Kennedy and uncle, President John F Kennedy, were felled by assassins' bullets in the 1960s.

Secret service agents respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (Photo: AP/Tom Brenner)

Alexandra Ingersoll, a correspondent for One America News, told AFP she was inside when the commotion began, and saw Secret Service spring into action to protect the president.

"I just ducked under the table and I was like 'I'm not going to risk this,'" she told AFP. "I didn't know if the shooter was neutralised or what was going on."

Trump later told reporters that a gunman he described as a "lone wolf" and a "whack job" had charged through security screening just outside the ballroom.

Attendees depart from the venue following a shooting incident during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, DC, Apr 25, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

"FOUGHT LIKE HELL"

The entire room was ordered evacuated, and several hundred guests made their way into the Hilton lobby and out into the chilly air.

Guests were seen hugging, making calls, texting friends and loved ones, and their news bureau.

Trump's motorcade zoomed out of the Hilton a few minutes after 8.40pm and headed for the White House.

Correspondents then raced to the mansion for a hastily arranged presidential press conference.

Trump, still in a black tie, appeared at the podium in the White House briefing room with Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, FBI chief Kash Patel and other top officials.

"I fought like hell to stay" at the dinner but Secret Service agents said he had to leave, said Trump, who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.

Trump added, however, that the gala would be rescheduled.

"We're going to do it again," said Trump. "We're not gonna let anyone take over our society." 

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Source: AFP/gs

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