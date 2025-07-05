Trump to sign 'big, beautiful' bill on US Independence Day

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump prepared Friday (Jul 4) to sign his flagship tax and spending bill in a pomp-laden Independence Day ceremony featuring fireworks and a flypast by the type of stealth bomber that bombed Iran.

Trump pushed Republican lawmakers to get his unpopular "One Big Beautiful Bill" through a reluctant Congress in time for him to sign it into law on the US national holiday, and they did so with a day to spare Thursday.

Ever the showman, Trump will now meld a victory lap over the bill, which cements his radical second term agenda, with a grand party at the White House marking 249 years of independence from Britain.

Trump announced a signing ceremony at the White House for 4pm (4am, Singapore time) and said pilots who carried out the bombing on Iran were among those who had been invited.

Looking jubilant at a rally Thursday in Iowa after the bill passed, Trump said "the age of America is upon us. This is a golden age."

The bill, which includes massive new funding for Trump's migrant deportation drive, is the latest in a series of big political wins at home and abroad for the 79-year-old tycoon, and underscores his dominance over both the Republican Party and US politics at large, for now.