Trump says US will sign Ukraine minerals deal soon, peace efforts going 'pretty well'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Mar 20) the United States will sign a minerals and natural resources deal with Ukraine shortly and that his efforts to achieve a peace deal for the country were going "pretty well" after his talks this week with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Trump made the comments at a White House event after signing an order to increase US production of critical minerals.

"We're doing very well with regard to Ukraine and Russia. And one of the things we are doing is signing a deal very shortly with respect to rare earths with Ukraine."

Trump referred to his discussions this week with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

"We would love to see that come to an end, and I think we're doing pretty well in that regard," Trump said.

"So hopefully we’d save thousands of people a week from dying. That's what it's all about. They're dying so unnecessarily, and I believe we'll get it done. We'll see what happens, but I believe we'll get it done."