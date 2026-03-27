Trump signature to appear on US currency, ending 165-year tradition

WASHINGTON: US paper currency will bear President Donald Trump's signature starting this summer, the first time a sitting president has signed American money, the Treasury Department said on Thursday (Mar 26).

The redesigned notes, planned to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, will also for the first time in 165 years drop the signature of the US treasurer, who reports to the Treasury Secretary and oversees the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the US Mint and other Treasury functions.

The first US$100 bills with Trump's signature and that of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will be printed in June, followed by other bills in subsequent months. The new bills may take several weeks to circulate through banks.

The Treasury is still producing notes bearing the signatures of former President Joe Biden's Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, and former Treasurer Lynn Malerba.

Malerba will be the last of an unbroken line of treasurers whose signatures have appeared on US federal currency since 1861, when the US government first issued it.