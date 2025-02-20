Trump signs orders curbing funding for migrants, eliminating regulations

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump signed a new slew of executive orders on Wednesday (Feb 19), including one aimed at preventing taxpayer dollars from supporting illegal immigration and one designed to get rid of regulations the administration considers "overreach".

The immigration order bars the use of federal money for migrants in the country illegally, directing all agencies to identify any federally funded programmes that do so.

The executive action also ensures that federal funds cannot be used by state or local "sanctuary" jurisdictions, according to the White House. Sanctuary cities prevent local law enforcement from assisting federal civil immigration officers.

In another order, Trump instructed the heads of every agency to undertake a review of all regulations, working with members of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Any regulations that are deemed inconsistent with the administration's policies will be rescinded or modified, the order said.