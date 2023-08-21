Trump confirms he will skip Republican presidential debates

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said on Sunday (Aug 20) he will skip this week's first Republican presidential debate, arguing that Americans know him well so there's no need for a public showdown with his rivals for the White House.

In a message on his platform Truth Social, Trump touted what he called a hugely successful record as president and what he described as his popularity among the American people.

"I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!" he said.

The first debate in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is scheduled for Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In his post, Trump noted the latest in a wave of polls showing him far, far out ahead of the Republican field, including one by CBS News published on Sunday.