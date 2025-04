Trump slams China for reneging on Boeing planes purchase

New US tariffs have reached 145 per cent on many Chinese products , while Beijing has responded with fresh 125 per cent duties on imports from the United States.The tariff blitz - which Trump says is retaliation for unfair trade practices, as well as a bid to restore US manufacturing prowess - has rattled markets and raised fears of a global recession.Beijing on Thursday threw cold water on Trump's apparent optimism about a US-China deal to lower tariffs, saying that suggestions of ongoing talks were "groundless".Trump told reporters on Wednesday that his country would have a "fair deal with China", adding when asked if Washington was talking to Beijing that "everything's active".