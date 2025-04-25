Trump slams Harvard as funding fight heads to court

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 24) bashed Harvard as an "Anti-Semitic, Far Left Institution," as the prestigious university battles his administration's funding freeze in court.

The latest outburst from Trump comes as his administration cracks down on US universities on several fronts, alleging widespread anti-Semitism, anti-white bias, and the promotion of "gender ideology" by protecting trans students.

The administration has threatened several top-tier universities with funding freezes and other punishments, prompting concerns over declining academic freedom.

It has also moved to revoke visas and deport foreign students involved in the protests, accusing them of supporting Palestinian militant group Hamas, whose Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel provoked the war.

Harvard, which has seen billions in federal funding frozen after it rejected wide-ranging government oversight, filed suit against the Trump administration on Monday.

"The place is a Liberal mess," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, also complaining that the university has admitted students "from all over the World that want to rip our Country apart".

His broadside came a day after he issued an executive order targeting higher education, upending how federal authorities decide which universities and colleges can access billions of dollars from certain grants and student loans.

The executive order seeks to clamp down on what Trump brands "unlawful discrimination" - that is any measures that seek to promote the representation of "racial and ethnic minority individuals."

On Thursday, a federal judge ruled that Trump could not withhold funds from public schools that operate equality and diversity policies which have been a particular target of the president.

The ruling issued in New Hampshire does not apply across the board but instead to the largest US teacher union, the National Education Association (NEA), and the Center for Black Educator Development (CBED) non-profit which promotes the recruitment of Black teachers.

The ruling will apply in schools employing members of the NEA, or contracting with the CBED.