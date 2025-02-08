Trump slams paper straws, vows 'back to plastic'

The trend for paper drinking straws has long irritated Trump.



"They want to ban straws. Has anyone tried those paper straws? They're not working too good," he said during a campaign rally in the 2020 election against Biden.



"It disintegrates as you drink it, and if you have a nice tie like this tie, you've got no choice."



Trump's campaign team previously sold branded plastic straws with the slogan: "Liberal paper straws don't work."



The president, who calls climate change a scam, has also often targeted electric vehicles despite his close alliance with Tesla chief Elon Musk.



Halting rollout of the US$5 billion national EV charging network would be a major setback to efforts to cut climate-changing emissions, according to green campaigners.



"His administration's move to block funding for a bipartisan effort to build out our national EV charging network is a blatant, illegal power grab," the Evergreen Action group said.



"This program is delivering real benefits to all 50 states - creating jobs, boosting economic opportunities, and cutting pollution."