Trump softens tone but Starmer leaves without Ukraine security pledges

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump took a softer tone on Ukraine truce talks on Thursday (Feb 27) as he hosted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer - but refused to give any firm commitments on the US security guarantees Europe desperately wants.

In an upbeat meeting, the US president handed Starmer a win on a possible trade deal, while the British leader pandered to Trump's love of the royal family with an invitation for a state visit from King Charles III.

Trump, who has alarmed European capitals with his sudden pivot towards Russia, said there had been "a lot of progress" towards a deal to end the conflict in Ukraine and that negotiations were at a crucial stage.

"It'll either be fairly soon or it won't be at all," Trump told a press conference with Starmer.

The mercurial US president played down an earlier rift with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which had compounded fears that Trump would cut out Ukraine from negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I have a lot of respect for him," Trump said of Zelenskyy.

Earlier in the Oval Office he also walked back an earlier jibe that the Ukrainian was a dictator, saying: "Did I say that? I can't believe I said that."