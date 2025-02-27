Trump sows confusion on tariffs for Canada and Mexico, floats 25% duty on EU goods

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Feb 26) raised hopes for another month-long pause on steep new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, saying they could take effect on Apr 2, and floated a 25 per cent "reciprocal" tariff on European cars and other goods.

A White House official, however, said Trump's previous Mar 4 deadline for the 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods remained in effect "as of this moment," pending his review of Mexican and Canadian actions to secure their borders and halt the flow of migrants and the opioid fentanyl into the US.

Trump sowed confusion during his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday, when he was asked about the timing for the start of the duties for Canada and Mexico and replied that it would be Apr 2.

"I have to tell you that, you know, on Apr 2, I was going to do it on Apr 1," Trump said. "But I'm a little bit superstitious, I made it Apr 2, the tariffs go on. Not all of them but a lot of them."

Trump's comments prompted jumps in the value of the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso versus the greenback.

Canadian Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters that Canada would wait for signed executive orders from Trump before reacting.

"Our mission is still to avoid the tariffs, extend the suspension if we need to," Champagne said. "We are prepared - there will be a targeted, strategic but a firm response" if Trump imposes tariffs.