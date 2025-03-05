America 'is back' Trump touts in Congress speech amid catcalls from Democrats

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump declared "America is back" on Tuesday (Mar 4) in his first address to Congress since returning to power, facing instant Democratic hostility as he touted radical social and economic policies, while hailing his billionaire adviser Elon Musk.

With Musk, the world's richest person, among those attending the primetime televised speech, the 78-year-old Republican said after less than two months back in power he is "just getting started".

The "American dream is unstoppable", he declared.

At 100 minutes, it was the longest address to a joint session of Congress by any US president. The previous record was set by Democratic President Bill Clinton in his State of the Union address in 2000.

Almost every line of his victory lap speech got loud applause from Republican Party members, including on two occasions when Trump singled out Musk, who stood up to salute the Congress.