Greenland, grievances and windmills: Five takeaways from Trump’s speech in Davos
President Donald Trump criticised European allies, railed against NATO’s “unfair” treatment of his country and claimed that only the US was capable of securing Greenland.
US President Donald Trump began his highly anticipated speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos with a focus on the economy and his achievements after a year in office.
But he quickly pivoted to highlighting his gripes with other countries - from railing against NATO's “unfair” treatment of his country to a tirade against windmills.
Greenland was also in the spotlight.
Here are five key takeaways from his winding 70-minute address to hundreds of the world's rich and powerful.
ARGUMENTS FOR CONTROL OF GREENLAND
Trump reiterated Greenland's importance to the US, calling it a core national security interest, although he called it “Iceland” at certain points.
He dismissed Denmark, which owns the island, as incapable of defending Greenland, saying that it had fallen to Germany within hours of fighting during World War II.
The US had to intervene to save Greenland then, said Trump, adding that America’s decision to return the territory to Denmark after the war was “stupid”.
When Denmark was occupied by the Nazis in 1940, Greenland remained its territory and was not acquired by the US.
“No nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the US,” said Trump on Wednesday (Jan 21).
“It’s the US alone that can protect this giant, massive land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it’s good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us.”
The US plans to build “the greatest golden dome ever built” in Greenland, said Trump, adding that this would benefit international security.
In May last year, the US president announced plans for a Golden Dome missile defence programme that was expected to be operational by the end of his second term.
Comparing the dome to Israel’s Iron Dome defence system on Wednesday, Trump said: “What we did for Israel was amazing, but that’s nothing compared to what we have planned for the US, Canada and the rest of the world.”
TRUMP SAYS US NOT BENEFITTING FROM NATO
Trump moved on to slam NATO, stating that America's desire to acquire Greenland was "a very small ask" compared to what it had done for the alliance.
NATO allies had rallied behind Denmark’s opposition to Trump’s interest in Greenland, and some sent military personnel to the island earlier in January.
The US acquiring Greenland would not be a threat to the alliance and would greatly enhance its security, said Trump.
“The US is treated very unfairly by NATO,” he said. “We give so much and we get so little in return.”
He accused the alliance’s members of not contributing financially to it, leaving the US to pay “virtually 100 per cent” for years.
“We’ve never gotten anything except we pay for NATO, and we paid for many years until I came along,” he said.
“And all we’re asking for is to get Greenland, including right title and ownership.”
CRITICISM OF EUROPE
His speech was also filled with grievances towards European countries.
The US president said Europe is "not heading in the right direction", adding that many areas in the continent were now unrecognisable.
He criticised European capitals for believing that economic growth was achieved through “increasing government spending, unchecked mass migration and endless foreign imports”.
“The consensus was that so-called dirty jobs and heavy industries should be sent elsewhere, that affordable energy should be replaced by the Green New Scam, and that countries could be propped up by importing new and entirely different populations from faraway lands,” he said.
Many Western governments had turned their backs on everything that made nations rich and powerful and strong, said Trump.
“The result was record budget and trade deficits and a growing sovereign deficit was driven by the largest wave of mass migration in human history,” he told the audience.
CHINA AND WINDMILLS
While criticising Europe and its adoption of cleaner energy, Trump veered into an unexpected tangent on windmills.
“There are windmills all over Europe,” he said.
“One thing I’ve noticed is that the more windmills a country has, the more money that country loses and the worse that country is doing.”
China was making almost all of Europe’s windmills, said Trump, adding that he had not seen any wind farms in China.
“They sell them to the stupid people that buy them, but they don’t use them themselves,” he said.
Fact check: China has actually been building its wind energy capacity over the years. In 2023, it had more than 4,300 wind farms in operation or development.
According to think tank Ember Energy, China reached a record high in wind capacity installations last year, with 79GW installed.
TRUMP TOUTS SUCCESSES
Trump marked his first year back in office on Tuesday, and he opened his address touting the “economic miracle” achieved by his administration.
“After 12 months back in the White House, our economy is booming,” said Trump, claiming credit for turning around a country plagued by low growth and high inflation.
Tariffs had “radically reduced” the US’ ballooning trade deficit, said Trump.
He added that his administration had secured “historic trade deals” with partners covering 40 per cent of US trade and established deals with countries such as Japan, South Korea and European nations.
“Growth is exploding. Productivity is surging. Investment is soaring. Incomes are rising. Inflation has been defeated,” said Trump.
“Just over one year ago, under the radical left Democrats, we were a dead country. Now we are the hottest country anywhere in the world.”