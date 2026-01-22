Greenland, grievances and windmills: Five takeaways from Trump’s speech in Davos

US President Donald Trump began his highly anticipated speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos with a focus on the economy and his achievements after a year in office.

But he quickly pivoted to highlighting his gripes with other countries - from railing against NATO's “unfair” treatment of his country to a tirade against windmills.

Greenland was also in the spotlight.

Here are five key takeaways from his winding 70-minute address to hundreds of the world's rich and powerful.

ARGUMENTS FOR CONTROL OF GREENLAND

Trump reiterated Greenland's importance to the US, calling it a core national security interest, although he called it “Iceland” at certain points.

He dismissed Denmark, which owns the island, as incapable of defending Greenland, saying that it had fallen to Germany within hours of fighting during World War II.

The US had to intervene to save Greenland then, said Trump, adding that America’s decision to return the territory to Denmark after the war was “stupid”.

When Denmark was occupied by the Nazis in 1940, Greenland remained its territory and was not acquired by the US.

“No nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the US,” said Trump on Wednesday (Jan 21).

“It’s the US alone that can protect this giant, massive land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it’s good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us.”

The US plans to build “the greatest golden dome ever built” in Greenland, said Trump, adding that this would benefit international security.

In May last year, the US president announced plans for a Golden Dome missile defence programme that was expected to be operational by the end of his second term.

Comparing the dome to Israel’s Iron Dome defence system on Wednesday, Trump said: “What we did for Israel was amazing, but that’s nothing compared to what we have planned for the US, Canada and the rest of the world.”