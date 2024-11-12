Trump ramps up transition moves with key appointments

"I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders," Trump said of Homan on Truth Social, adding that he will be in charge of "all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin."



Stefanik, a key Trump ally now in her fifth term in office, has been a staunch defender of Israel and will head to the UN as the wars in Gaza and Lebanon dominate diplomacy.



Israel welcomed the appointment Monday.



"At a time when hate and lies fill the halls of the UN, your unwavering moral clarity is needed more than ever," its UN ambassador Danny Danon wrote on X, wishing her "success in standing firm for truth and justice."