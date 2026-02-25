Watch live: US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address

US President Donald Trump is delivering the first State of the Union address of his second term, where he is outlining his administration's achievements and agenda for the year ahead.

The annual speech offers one of his biggest platforms to make the case for keeping Republicans in control of Congress, with November’s elections for the House and Senate looming.

Immigration and the economy are in focus, particularly after the Supreme Court ruled that he lacked the authority to impose many of his sweeping tariffs.

While the focus is domestic, escalating tensions with Iran are also casting a shadow over the address.

