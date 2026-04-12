Trump orders US naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday (Apr 12) ordered a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran's "unyielding" refusal to give up its nuclear ambitions during failed peace talks in Islamabad.

While acknowledging that the marathon negotiations in Pakistan had gone "well" and "most points were agreed to", Trump said Tehran had refused to concede on the issue of its nuclear programme.

"Effective immediately, the United States navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of blockading any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be blown to hell!"

Trump suggested that "other countries" would be involved in the blockade effort, without specifying.

US Vice President JD Vance left Pakistan without a deal after weekend talks with a team led by Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - the highest-level meeting between the two sides since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Tehran's delegation also included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.