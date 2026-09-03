Trump floats renaming Strait of Hormuz as 'Trump Strait'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Sep 1) suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz as "Trump Strait," asserting US control of the vital waterway even as fighting raged there with Iran.

It is the latest in a series of geographical name changes floated by Trump, and comes after he claimed US sovereignty over the strait that Tehran has effectively shut for six months.

"Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be 'hotter' than ever before!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.

The White House later posted a map of the Gulf on social media with the waterway marked "Trump Strait."

"It's got a nice ring to it," the White House post added.

The 80-year-old president's call to unilaterally rename an international body of water after himself comes despite the fact that the six-month-old war with Iran shows no sign of ending.

Since returning to office last year, Trump has made a string of similar renaming suggestions, which started out as apparent attempts to troll his adversaries, but then came to fruition.

Last week, the 80-year-old Republican signed an order renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America" amid a trade war with neighbouring Canada.

Trump also renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" on his first day back in the White House in January 2025. Neither Mexico nor Canada have accepted the changes.

Trump additionally reverted the name of Denali, North America's highest peak, to its former moniker Mt. McKinley.