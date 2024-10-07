Trump on the stump, Harris hits airwaves in razor-edge US election

In a long, often rambling speech delivered from behind bulletproof glass, Trump suggested his political opponents may have been behind the failed assassination bid.

"Those who want to stop us ... have slandered me, impeached me, indicted me, tried to throw me off the ballot, and who knows, maybe even tried to kill me," he told tens of thousands of supporters who had gathered for the event.

The gunman, who was shot dead, was a registered Republican and investigators have found no motive - and no political link - to his attempt on the former president's life.

Trump also repeated false allegations that the Biden-Harris administration had redirected relief funds for areas devastated by Hurricane Helene and spent it on migrant programs.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who was the main guest at Saturday's Butler rally, has promoted the accusations - again without any evidence - to his 200 million followers on his X platform.