Trump sues the BBC for defamation, seeks up to US$10 billion in damages

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump sued the BBC on Monday (Dec 15) for defamation over edited clips of a speech that made it appear he directed supporters to storm the US Capitol, opening an international front in his fight against media coverage he deems untrue or unfair.

Trump accused Britain's publicly owned broadcaster of defaming him by splicing together parts of a Jan 6, 2021 speech, including one section where he told supporters to march on the Capitol and another where he said "fight like hell". It omitted a section in which he called for peaceful protest.

Trump's lawsuit alleges the BBC defamed him and violated a Florida law that bars deceptive and unfair trade practices. He is seeking US$5 billion in damages for each of the lawsuit's two counts.

The BBC has apologised to Trump, admitted an error of judgment and acknowledged that the edit gave the mistaken impression that he had made a direct call for violent action. But it has said there is no legal basis to sue.

Trump, in his lawsuit filed Monday in Miami federal court, said the BBC despite its apology "has made no showing of actual remorse for its wrongdoing nor meaningful institutional changes to prevent future journalistic abuses".

The BBC is funded through a mandatory license fee on all TV viewers, which UK lawyers say could make any payout to Trump politically fraught.

Trump's lawyers and a spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A BBC spokesperson told Reuters earlier on Monday that it had "no further contact from President Trump's lawyers at this point. Our position remains the same". The broadcaster did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the lawsuit was filed.