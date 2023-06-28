Trump sues E Jean Carroll for defamation after jury finds he sexually abused her

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jun 28) sued E Jean Carroll for defamation, alleging she falsely accused him of rape after a jury in a civil trial found that he sexually abused her.

Trump's counterclaim against Carroll in Manhattan federal court comes after a jury's unusual finding in May that he sexually abused and defamed but did not rape Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist.

Trump seeks a retraction as well as unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said in a statement that Trump's filing was "nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability" for the jury's verdict.

"Donald Trump again argues, contrary to both logic and fact, that he was exonerated by a jury that found that he sexually abused E Jean Carroll," Kaplan said.

Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The filing by Trump signals that his multi-front legal fight with Carroll is unlikely to end soon as both sides trade accusations and denials in the media.

Carroll amended the first of her two lawsuits against Trump and sought an additional US$10 million in damages in May, citing his denials during a CNN appearance the day after the verdict.