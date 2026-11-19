SHENZHEN: US President Donald Trump said his meeting on Thursday (Nov 19) with Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin was already a "win" before it took place, as China gave him a lavish welcome filled with fanfare and pageantry.

The unprecedented diplomatic gathering of the leaders of the world's largest nuclear powers is unlikely to produce major agreements, analysts say, while it unnerves smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump highlighted the pomp surrounding his arrival, which contrasted with the more muted greeting of other leaders, including Putin. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi landed without any welcoming ceremony.

Xi greeted Trump at the airport, the first time he has done so with any visiting leader since ‌becoming president, reciprocating his counterpart's gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September when they last met. The leaders also briefly hugged.

"This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China, and he's never gone to the airport to meet somebody," Trump said, when asked what he wanted to get out of the trilateral.

"And not only that, the fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people, the young children, the soldiers, the whole thing. It was great respect, and I appreciate that. That's a big win for us. It's a big win for China too."