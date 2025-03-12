Trump talks up Tesla in White House show of support for Musk

Asked by a reporter if protesters should be "labelled domestic terrorists," Trump said "I'll do it."



"You do it to Tesla and you do it to any company, we're going to catch you and you're going to go through hell," he said.



Musk said that thanks to Trump's "great policies" and "as an act of faith in America" that Tesla would double vehicle output in the United States within two years.



Musk also said that production would start in Texas next year of a self-driving "cyber-cab" vehicle that will not have a steering wheel or pedals. "It'll either self drive or not drive at all, but it'll self drive," he commented.



Trump posted on his Truth Social platform earlier that he would buy a Tesla "as a show of confidence and support" for Musk.



"To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is 'putting it on the line' in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!," Trump wrote.



He called the South African-born Musk "a truly great American".



Musk, the world's richest person, responded on his X platform, thanking the president.



While Musk enjoys Trump's confidence, polling shows the multi-billionaire is deeply unpopular among ordinary Americans, and his government cuts have sparked angry confrontations between Republicans and their constituents.