Trump taps retired general for key Ukraine conflict role

"Future American military aid, however, will require Ukraine to participate in peace talks with Russia."



Kellogg served in several positions during Trump's first term, including as chief of staff on Trump's National Security Council and national security advisor to then-vice president Mike Pence.



Kellogg told Voice of America at the Republican convention in July that Ukraine's options were "quite clear".



"If Ukraine doesn't want to negotiate, fine, but then accept the fact that you can have enormous losses in your cities and accept the fact that you will have your children killed, accept the fact that you don't have 130,000 dead, you will have 230,000 - 250,000," he said.