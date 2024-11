Trump taps retired general for key Ukraine conflict role

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday (Nov 27) that he was nominating retired general Keith Kellogg - an alum of his first term and a staunch loyalist - as his Ukraine envoy, charged with ending the two-and-a-half-year Russian invasion "I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration," Trump said in a statement posted to social media.Kellogg, 80, a fixture on the cable news circuit, co-wrote an academic paper earlier this year calling for Washington to use military aid to Ukraine as leverage to push for peace talks."The United States would continue to arm Ukraine and strengthen its defences to ensure Russia will make no further advances and will not attack again after a cease-fire or peace agreement," the research document for the Trumpist America First Policy Institute think tank said.