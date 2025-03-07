Trump backs off Mexico, Canada tariffs after market blowback

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Mar 6) unveiled a temporary rollback to steep tariffs targeting Canada and Mexico, providing some reprieve to companies and consumers after blowback on financial markets.

After his sweeping tariffs of up to 25 per cent on the two US neighbors took effect Tuesday, stock markets tumbled, while economists warned that blanket levies could weigh on US growth and raise inflation.

Trump signed orders Thursday to delay fresh levies for Canadian and Mexican imports covered by a North American trade agreement, though he dismissed suggestions that his decisions were linked to market turmoil.

The halt - which lasts until Apr 2 - came one day after the White House announced similar relief for automakers.

Following talks with the "Big Three" US automakers Stellantis, Ford and General Motors, Trump decided to give a one-month exemption on autos coming through the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

A White House official told reporters that about 62 per cent of Canadian imports will still face the new tariffs, although much of these are energy imports hit by a lower rate of 10 per cent.

About half of Mexican imports come through the USMCA.

The latest moves make conditions "much more favorable for our American car manufacturers", Trump said Thursday.

But he added that major moves would be unveiled on Apr 2, the date that he has promised "reciprocal tariffs" to remedy practices Washington deems unfair.

At that point, Canadian and Mexican goods could still face levies.

The US president also said he would not modify broad tariffs for steel and aluminum, which are due to take effect next week.