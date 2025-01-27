Trump imposes tariffs, sanctions on Colombia after it refuses deportation flights

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Jan 26) that he will impose sweeping retaliatory measures on Colombia, including tariffs and sanctions, after the South American country turned away two US military aircraft with migrants being deported as part of the new US administration's immigration crackdown.

Colombia, the third largest US trading partner in Latin America, swiftly responded, threatening a 50 per cent tariff on US goods. The country's leftist president, Gustavo Petro, later posted on X that he directed his trade minister to increase tariffs on US imports by 25 per cent.

Colombia is the second Latin American nation to refuse US military deportation flights. Trump's punitive action demonstrated his more muscular US foreign policy and his renewed willingness to force countries to bend to his will.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Petro's refusal to accept the flights jeopardised US national security.

The retaliatory measures include imposing 25 per cent tariffs on all Colombian goods coming into the US, which will go up to 50 per cent in one week; a travel ban and visa revocations on Colombian government officials; and emergency treasury, banking and financial sanctions.

Trump said he would also direct enhanced border inspections of Colombian nationals and cargo.

"These measures are just the beginning," Trump wrote. "We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!"

America will "no longer be lied to nor taken advantage of", US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement, adding that Petro had authorised these flights but then cancelled his authorization when the planes were in the air.