Trump says EU 'in for tariffs', warns of 10% rate on China

A day earlier, Trump pointed to the bloc, saying it did not import enough American products and that he would "straighten that out" by imposing duties or by urging for more oil and gas purchases.

Trump reiterated his threat on Tuesday to impose a 10 per cent tariff on China, saying it was "based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada".

When asked how soon these tariffs could be enacted, he added: "Probably Feb 1 is the date we're looking at."

This was the same date he earlier said he could impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, accusing them of failing to stop illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking into the United States.

Mexico, Canada and China are leading sources for goods imported by the United States, according to official trade data.

On Monday, Trump vowed an immediate overhaul of the US trade system - promising to "tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens".

He signed an order directing agencies to study a range of trade issues including deficits, unfair practices and currency manipulation.

The investigations could pave the way for further duties.