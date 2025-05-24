Wall Street falls as Trump's EU tariff threat sparks market uncertainty

NEW YORK: Stock markets dropped Friday (May 23) after US President Donald Trump ended a lull in his trade war with threats of massive tariffs on Apple products and imports from the European Union.

Wall Street's main indexes spent the entire session in the red. The biggest loser of the three was the Nasdaq, weighed down by a 3 per cent fall in Apple.

Paris and Frankfurt ended with losses of around 1.5 per cent, with shares in luxury and car companies taking a hit after Trump threatened 50 per cent tariffs on EU goods.

London's FTSE 100, which initially rose, also ended in the red.

Germany's DAX had also been higher earlier in the day as German economic growth data was revised up.

"What is somewhat of a surprise is the fact that the EU will now face a considerably higher tariff rate than China, an almost unthinkable scenario just a matter of weeks ago," said Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter.

"It is highlighting that much of this policy is designed to be punitive, rather than having any economic credibility to it."

Oil prices rebounded, meanwhile, having earlier dropped by around 1 per cent, while the dollar remained under pressure.