'Nations that treat us badly': Trump's tariffs on China, EU and other trading partners

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Apr 2) unveiled global reciprocal tariffs during an event at the White House.
He slapped the most stinging tariffs on China and the European Union on what he called "Liberation Day".
"In many cases, the friend is worse than the foe in terms of trade," Trump said.
"For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike."
The US president reserved some of the heaviest blows for what he called the "nations that treat us badly".
"We subsidise a lot of countries and keep them going and keep them in business," Trump said about trade partners, specifically Mexico and Canada. "Why are we doing this? I mean, at what point do we say you got to work for yourselves."
"We are finally putting American first," he added.
The tariffs, Trump said, are "not full reciprocal, it is kind reciprocal".
Here's a list of US trade partners facing new tariff rates or reciprocal tariffs, at a glance:
China will be hit with a 34 per cent levy on goods, with the EU, Japan and India receiving 20, 24 and 26 per cent tariffs respectively.
Vietnam was hit with 46 per cent. Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar were given reciprocal tariffs ranging between 24 per cent and 49 per cent.
Brunei, meanwhile, was hit with 24 per cent.
Trump said that he was "very kind" and so was only imposing half the amount that those countries taxed US exports.
For the rest, Trump said he would impose a "baseline" tariff of 10 per cent, including Singapore and Britain.
It also took aim at remote corners of the world - with even the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands hit by tariffs.
The Australian territory in the sub-Antarctic Indian Ocean was slapped with 10 per cent tariffs on all its exports, despite the icy archipelago having zero residents - other than many seals, penguins and other birds.
Britain's Falkland Islands received tariffs of 41 per cent on exports to the United States.
The sweeping new tariffs on US trading partners are set to begin this weekend, said White House officials, with a higher rate on "worst offenders" to take effect next week.
Declaring that a "national emergency" stemmed from security concerns due to persistent trade deficits, the White House told reporters that a "baseline" 10 per cent tariff would start 12.01am (4.01am GMT) on Apr 5, while higher rates on various partners would begin from 12.01am on Apr 9.