Live: Trump deepens trade war with sweeping new global tariffs

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Mar 2) that he would impose a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports to the US and higher duties on dozens of other countries, including some of Washington's biggest trading partners.

Chinese imports will be hit with a 34 per cent tariff, on top of the 20 per cent levy that he previously imposed on the country. Close US allies were not spared, including the European Union, which faces a 20 per cent tariff.

Trading partners are expected to respond with countermeasures of their own. Follow our live blog for the latest reactions and analysis.