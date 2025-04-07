Trump's tariff 'medicine' injects turmoil into global markets

On Sunday morning talk shows, Trump's top economic advisers sought to portray the tariffs as a savvy repositioning of the US in the global trade order.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said more than 50 nations had started negotiations with the US since last Wednesday's announcement. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on CBS News' Face the Nation that the tariffs would remain in place "for days and weeks".

Japan, one of Washington's closest allies in Asia, is among countries hoping to strike some deal but its leader Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday results "won't come overnight".

Investors, however, are not hanging around.

As Ishiba spoke in parliament, Tokyo's Nikkei cratered to a one-and-a-half-year low, led by stocks in the country's banks - some of the biggest lenders by assets globally - which have shed almost a quarter of their market value over the last three trading days.

The broad market sell-off seen on Monday comes as investors wager that the mounting risk of recession could see US interest rates cut as early as May.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett sought to tamp down concerns that the tariffs were part of a strategy to pressure the US Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, saying there would be no "political coercion" of the central bank.

JPMorgan economists now estimate the tariffs will result in full-year US gross domestic product declining by 0.3 per cent, down from an earlier estimate of 1.3 per cent growth, and that the unemployment rate will climb to 5.3 per cent from 4.2 per cent now.

Billionaire fund manager Bill Ackman, who endorsed Trump's run for president, said Trump was losing the confidence of business leaders and warned of an "economic nuclear winter" unless he called a time out.