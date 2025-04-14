Trump says no one 'off the hook' on tariffs but markets rise

WASHINGTON: Markets on Monday (Apr 14) welcomed a US tariffs reprieve for electronics, but President Donald Trump warned no country would get "off the hook" in his trade war - especially China.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in a fast-moving game of brinkmanship since Trump launched a global tariff assault that particularly targeted Chinese imports.

Tit-for-tat exchanges have seen US levies imposed on China rise to 145 per cent, and Beijing setting a retaliatory 125 per cent band on US imports.

The US side had appeared to dial down the pressure slightly on Friday, listing tariff exemptions for smartphones, laptops, semiconductors and other electronic products for which China is a major source.

But Trump and some of his top aides said on Sunday that the exemptions had been misconstrued and would only be temporary as his team pursued fresh tariffs against many items on the list.

"NOBODY is getting 'off the hook' ... especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!" he posted on his Truth Social platform.

The Chinese commerce ministry said Friday's move was only "a small step" and all tariffs should be cancelled.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Monday - as he kicked off a Southeast Asia tour with a visit to Vietnam - that protectionism "will lead nowhere" and a trade war would "produce no winner".

Writing in an article published in a Vietnamese newspaper, Xi urged the two countries to "resolutely safeguard" the multilateral trading system, global supply chains and a "cooperative international environment".

China has sought to present itself as a stable alternative to an erratic Washington, courting countries spooked by the global economic storm.

Trump's trade war has raised fears about an economic downturn as the dollar has tumbled and investors have dumped US governments bonds.

Asian and European stock markets rallied on Monday, after days of extreme volatility over several tariff twists and turns since Trump presented his "Liberation Day" levies on Apr 2.

The Paris, Frankfurt and London stock exchanges were up around 2 per cent in morning deals, while Tokyo finished 1.2 per cent higher and Hong Kong gained more than 2 per cent.

Trump has imposed a universal tariff of 10 per cent but paused higher duties for dozens of trading partners for 90 days, while maintaining pressure on China.