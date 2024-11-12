Trump expected to tap US Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state as team takes shape

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: Donald Trump is expected to tap US Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state, sources said on Monday (Nov 11), putting the Florida-born politician on track to be the first Latino to serve as America's top diplomat once the Republican president-elect takes office in January.

Trump also picked former army special forces veteran and noted China hawk Michael Waltz for the crucial National Security Advisor post in the White House, reports said on Monday.

Rubio was arguably the most hawkish option on Trump's shortlist for secretary of state, and he has in years past advocated for a muscular foreign policy with respect to America's geopolitical foes, including China, Iran and Cuba.

Over the last several years he has softened some of his stances to align more closely with Trump's views. Trump accuses past US presidents of leading America into costly and futile wars and has pushed for a more restrained foreign policy.

While the famously mercurial Trump could always change his mind at the last minute, he appeared to have settled on his pick as of Monday, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Representatives for Trump and Rubio did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new administration will confront a world more volatile and dangerous than it was when Trump took office in 2017, with wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East and China aligning itself more closely with US foes Russia and Iran.

The Ukraine crisis will be high on Rubio's agenda.