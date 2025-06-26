Trump teases Iran talks next week, says nuclear programme set back 'decades'

"THE SAME INTENSITY"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an address to the nation after the ceasefire, announced that "we have thwarted Iran's nuclear project".



"And if anyone in Iran tries to rebuild it, we will act with the same determination, with the same intensity, to foil any attempt," he said.



Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of suspending cooperation with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, state TV reported.



"The International Atomic Energy Agency, which refused to even marginally condemn the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, put its international credibility up for auction," parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, according to the broadcaster.



The decision to suspend cooperation with the IAEA still requires the approval of the Guardian Council, a body empowered to vet legislation.



In an interview with the Al Araby Al Jadeed news outlet, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities would have "serious and profound repercussions" on the country's future.



He said Iran remained committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty but that it had failed to "protect us or our nuclear programme", adding without elaborating that Iran's approach towards the non-proliferation regime "will undergo changes".