Trump tells Norway PM no obligation to 'think purely of peace' after Nobel snub

OSLO: US President Donald Trump told Norway's prime minister he no longer needed to think "purely of peace" after failing to win the Nobel Peace Prize, in a message published Monday (Jan 19).

Trump went on to reiterate his desire for the United States to take control of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, in the interest of world peace.

"Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Trump said in a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

He said that although peace would still be "predominant," he could "now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America."

Store's office confirmed the authenticity of the document in an email to AFP.

In a written comment, Store underlined that the Nobel Peace Prize was not awarded by the Norwegian government.

"I have clearly explained, including to President Trump what is well known - the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee," Store said.