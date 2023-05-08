Trump 'thinks he can get away with it', rape accuser's lawyer says

NEW YORK: A lawyer for E Jean Carroll, the writer accusing Donald Trump of raping and later defaming her, told jurors on Monday (May 8) that the former United States president's own words about his treatment of women lent credibility to Carroll's case.

During closing arguments in a civil trial in Manhattan federal court the lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, reminded jurors of a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape they saw during trial in which Trump bragged on a hot microphone about grabbing women "by the p****" and that "when you're a star, they let you do it".

"He grabbed her, using his words, 'by the p****'," Kaplan said. "He thinks stars like him can get away with it. He thinks he can get away with it here."

Trump waived his right to testify in the trial and also opted not to present a defence, gambling that jurors will find that Carroll had failed to make a persuasive case. His lawyers were due to give their closing arguments later on Monday.

Trump has yet to attend the trial, which began on Apr 25, but told reporters in Ireland last Thursday that he "probably" would attend. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is not related to Carroll's lawyer, said he expected jurors to begin deliberating on Tuesday.