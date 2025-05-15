Trump renews third-term talk in troop rally in Qatar

DOHA: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 15) renewed talk of seeking a third term in office, which is barred by the Constitution, in a highly political address to US troops in Qatar.

Speaking to uniformed soldiers at the Al Udeid base, Trump again falsely claimed to have won the 2020 election against Joe Biden.

"We won three elections, ok? And some people want us to do a fourth. I don't know. We'll have to think about that," Trump said.

He pointed to the sales of products advertising a 2028 run, but also suggested that the effort was intended to annoy his rivals.

"The hottest hat is - it says Trump 2028. We're driving the left crazy when you see that," Trump said.

The US Constitution's 22nd Amendment limits a president to two elected terms.