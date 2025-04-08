Trump threatens additional tariffs on China, terminates talks

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan, one of Washington's closest allies in Asia, held a phone call with Trump to push for a deal and said he would visit Washington at an appropriate time.

Other governments in Asia have also signalled a willingness to engage.



Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te on Sunday offered zero tariffs as the basis for talks, while an Indian government official said Delhi does not plan to retaliate.



Investors are now betting that the growing risk of recession could cause the US Federal Reserve to cut rates as early as next month. Trump repeated his call for the central bank to lower rates on Monday, but Fed chief Jerome Powell has so far indicated he is in no rush.