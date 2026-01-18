Trump threatens Europe with tariffs over Greenland as protesters rally

US "SECURITY CLAIMS"

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States needs Greenland for US "national security." He also claims that Denmark is incapable of ensuring the territory's security, notably from China and Russia.



France said the military exercise in Greenland was designed to show the world that they will defend the territory.



Denmark said the US had been invited to join the drill.



It was not immediately clear what authority the US president would invoke to impose the threatened tariffs of up to 25 per cent.



Since returning to the presidency, Trump has unleashed sweeping tariffs on goods from virtually all trading partners to address what Washington says are unfair trade practices and as a tool to press governments on US concerns.



Washington and the European Union struck a deal last summer to lower US tariffs on key European goods, with the deal currently being implemented.



Also on Saturday, a delegation of US lawmakers were wrapping up a visit to Copenhagen for talks with Greenlandic and Danish politicians.



The group, led by Democratic Senator Chris Coons, told reporters that Trump's stance was misguided and not backed by the majority of Americans.



It is also roundly rejected by Greenlanders, 85 per cent of whom - according to the latest poll published in January 2025 - oppose the territory joining the United States. Only six per cent were in favour.