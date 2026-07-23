Trump threatens Iran bridges, power as payback for Hormuz attacks

Trump has faced intense political pressure to end the conflict, and critics have pointed to the cost, which Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday had soared to US$37.5 billion.



But Trump on Wednesday rejected polls showing the war was unpopular with voters as he headed to an airbase for the return of the remains of three US troops killed in recent Iranian attacks.



"Americans don't want high gasoline prices but they're not against the war," he said.



Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, briefly topped US$95 a barrel for the first time in six weeks on Wednesday. Crude futures later shed some of the gains, but were still up about three per cent.

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