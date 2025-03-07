Trump threatens new Russia sanctions over Ukraine attacks

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday (Mar 7) threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia over its bombardments of Ukraine, after previously suspending US aid to Kyiv in a stated bid to encourage diplomacy.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late," he wrote.

Trump's threat comes after Russia launched major drone and missile attacks on Friday on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.