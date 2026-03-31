Trump threatens to obliterate Iran's oil wells, Kharg island if no deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump threatened Monday (Mar 30) to destroy Iran's oil export hub of Kharg Island, oil wells, power plants and other civilian infrastructure if it does not soon agree to a deal to end the war.



A day after sounding conciliatory and suggesting a deal could be reached this week, Trump wrote on his Truth Social network that the United States is in "serious discussions" with "a more reasonable regime" in Tehran.



But he added an ominous warning.



"If for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinisation plants!)," Trump said.



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt repeated the administration's insistence that the US war against Iran should be over within another two weeks.



Trump "has always stated four to six weeks, estimated timeline," Leavitt told reporters. "We're on day 30 today. So again, you do the math."



"He wants to see a deal over the next 10 days," she said.



Asked whether Trump's threat to devastate Iranian civilian infrastructure would not risk committing war crimes, Leavitt said the US armed forces would always act within the law.