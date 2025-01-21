Trump gives TikTok 75-day grace period from US ban

WASHINGTON: Newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump ordered a 75-day pause on enforcing a law that would effectively ban TikTok, marking one of his first acts in office.

The executive order delayed the implementation of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which took effect Jan 19 and would prohibit the distribution and updating of TikTok in the United States.

Trump had promised to move fast to save TikTok from the law that was passed overwhelmingly by Congress and signed by president Joe Biden last year.

"I guess I have a warm spot for TikTok that I didn't have originally, but I went on TikTok and I won young people," Trump said as he signed the order, crediting the app for delivering him the youth vote in his election.

The TikTok ban law passed due to concerns that the Chinese government could exploit the app to spy on Americans or covertly influence US public opinion through data collection and content manipulation

TikTok had shut down in the United States late Saturday as the deadline passed, leaving millions of dismayed users barred from the app.

Trump promised to issue an executive order as soon as he took office to delay the ban to allow time to "make a deal."