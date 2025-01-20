From backing a ban to being hailed as a saviour: Inside Trump's TikTok shift

NEW YORK: During his first term as US president, Donald Trump led the effort to ban TikTok, the hugely popular video-sharing site he said posed a threat to US national security. But on the eve of his return to the White House, the president-elect is being hailed as the app's saviour.

After going dark for users this weekend, Trump said on his social media site that he would issue an executive order after he's sworn in for a second term on Monday (Jan 20), delaying a TikTok ban “so that we can make a deal to protect our national security”.

Hours later, the app returned, to the relief of its legions of dedicated users.

“Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the US!" read the announcement.

Trump's legal authority to unilaterally decide not to enforce the law, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in April and was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday, is unclear. But the rapid developments over the weekend served as a reminder of how dramatically debates over technology, social media and national security have changed since Trump was last in the White House.

Trump can now take credit for reviving an app with 170 million users that is especially popular with younger Americans, many of whom spend hours a day on the platform to get news, make money and find entertainment.

“This is one of those things where the domestic politics has become so upside down and crazy that it turns out there’s only upside for Trump now,” said Bill Bishop, a China expert who has been closely following the back-and-forth.

If the bans ends up being enforced, he said, Trump will say it was on outgoing President Joe Biden’s watch.

“And if it does come back then Trump is a savior. And he will be rewarded both by users” as well as the company, which he said is now “beholden to Trump” and will have an incentive to make sure content on the platform is favourable to him.

Here's how TikTok, and Trump, came to this juncture:

March 2012: ByteDance is founded in China by entrepreneur Zhang Yimin. Its first hit product is Toutiao, a personalised news aggregator for Chinese users.

July 2014: Startup Musical.ly, later known as an eponymous app used to post short lipsyncing music videos, is founded in China by entrepreneur Alex Zhu.

July 2015: Musical.ly hits the top spot in the Apple App Store, following a design change that made the company's logo visible when users shared their videos.

2016: ByteDance launches Douyin, a video sharing app for Chinese users. Its popularity inspires the company to spin off a version for foreign audiences called TikTok.

November 2017: ByteDance acquires Musical.ly for US$1 billion. Nine months later, ByteDance merges it with TikTok. Powered by an algorithm that encourages binge-watching, users begin to share a wide variety of video on the app, including dance moves, kitchen food preparation and various “challenges” to perform, record and post acts that range from serious to satirical.

February 2019: Rapper Lil Nas X releases the country-trap song Old Town Road on TikTok, where it goes viral and pushes the song to a record 17 weeks in the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The phenomenon kicks off a wave of TikTok videos from musical artists who suddenly see TikTok as a critical way to reach fans. Separately, TikTok settles federal charges of violating US child-privacy laws and agrees to pay a US$5.7 million fine.