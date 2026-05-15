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Trump traded hundreds of millions in US securities, including Nvidia and Apple, in 2026
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World

Trump traded hundreds of millions in US securities, including Nvidia and Apple, in 2026

Trump traded hundreds of millions in US securities, including Nvidia and Apple, in 2026

US President Donald Trump listens to reporters at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on May 8, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

15 May 2026 10:52AM (Updated: 15 May 2026 11:02AM)
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WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump was involved in buying and selling securities linked to American companies in transactions that totalled hundreds of millions of dollars in the first quarter of 2026, according to government documents released Thursday (May 14).

Trump's financial disclosure report to the Office of Government Ethics detailed purchases of securities for tech companies like Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe, Oracle and Uber, with each transaction ranging between US$1 million and US$5 million.

There were more than 2,300 purchases in the period from January to March.

The nearly 1,300 sales in the quarter included transactions involving Microsoft, Amazon and Meta worth between US$5 million and US$25 million, the disclosure report showed.

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The filing did not give specifics on the type of security, for example, if they were stocks or bonds.

The Office of Government Ethics oversees the executive branch, working to "prevent financial conflicts of interest and other violations of the ethics rules", according to its website.

Trump has routinely brushed off accusations that he and his family are using the presidency to enrich themselves and their cronies.

Among the examples of potential conflict of interest, the CEOs of Nvidia and Apple were part of the US delegation this week as Trump visited Beijing to meet with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, in hopes of sealing deals with the world's second-largest economy.

Trump's assets are held in a trust administered by his son, Donald Jr. It is structured in such a way that Trump can, at any time, resume direct management of his holdings.

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Source: AFP/co

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Donald Trump us stocks Nvidia Apple
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