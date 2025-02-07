Trump trade envoy pick says universal tariffs should be considered

On the campaign trail, Trump had floated the idea of across-the-board tariffs on all US imports, and Greer would be a crucial figure in implementing the president's trade and tariffs agenda if confirmed as US trade representative.
Trump has already imposed an additional tariff on Chinese imports taking effect this week, while threatening broad duties on Canada and Mexico.
Addressing the Senate Finance Committee, Greer said US workers ought to have a "level playing field" to compete globally, and stressed the need for the world's biggest economy to have a "robust manufacturing base".
Greer, a partner at law firm King & Spalding, served as chief of staff to Trump's former trade representative Robert Lighthizer during his first presidential term.
Asked about potential trade wars with neighbouring countries, Greer said "the action that the president is talking about is about fentanyl, where we don't want another single fentanyl death".
"We need to come to an agreement on that," he said, adding that Mexico and Canada appear willing to do so.
Trump has cited illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl across US borders as a reason for seeking 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico - though a lower rate on Canadian energy - over the past weekend.
Canada for its part has countered that below one per cent of undocumented migrants and fentanyl entering the United States comes through its border.
FAIRNESS WITH CHINA
On US trade ties with the world's second-biggest economy, China, Greer said Washington and Beijing need to have a "balanced relationship" overall.
He said it was important that if China wanted to trade with the United States and have a healthy economic relationship, much of this would need to be premised on fair market access.
If confirmed, Greer said he would swiftly assess and enforce China's compliance with a Phase One trade deal Washington and Beijing inked in 2020, marking a truce in the escalating trade war between both sides.
Facing questions by lawmakers on trade, Greer added Thursday that the United States should be a "country of producers."
"We need to create incentives to produce in America, and we need to create incentives to get market access overseas," he said.
He also noted that the United States needs to "gain market access where things have been closed," calling for the use of "all the tools at our disposal" to do so.
He added there is a "relatively short window of time" to restructure the international trade system to better serve US interests.
Greer additionally said he was committed to looking at other unfair trade practices if confirmed as USTR.