Trump trade threats overshadow European defence meet

BRUSSELS: The threat of a transatlantic trade war loomed large Monday (Feb 3) over a gathering of European leaders aimed at boosting the continent's defences in the face of an aggressive Russia.

The EU's 27 leaders convened the Brussels talks involving Britain's prime minister and the head of NATO to brainstorm ways to ramp up European defence spending - a key demand that President Donald Trump has made to America's allies.

But it was Trump's repeated threat to target Europe "soon" - after having ordered tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China - that set the meeting's tone.

"If we are attacked in terms of trade, Europe - as a true power - will have to stand up for itself and therefore react," French President Emmanuel Macron warned.

The tough talk mirrored the message from the European Commission, which leads trade policy for the bloc and warned Sunday it would "respond firmly" to any US tariffs. German leader Olaf Scholz likewise said Europe should be ready to act.