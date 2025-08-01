Trump's global trade policy faces test, hours from tariff deadline

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump's dream of a new world trade order faced a crucial test Thursday (Jul 31), with dozens of economies - including key commercial partners like Canada - yet to secure US tariff deals ahead of a midnight deadline.



The last-gasp scramble to strike bilateral accords came as an appeals court in Washington considered the legality behind Trump's strategy of invoking emergency economic powers to declare sweeping duties on imports.



The 79-year-old Republican doubled down on the wide-ranging levies, posting on Truth Social: "Tariffs are making America GREAT & RICH Again."



He insisted in a separate post that the world's biggest economy would have "no chance of survival or success" without protectionist measures.

But question marks linger over the effectiveness of Trump's grand plan - and whether he will really follow through on his most dramatic threats.



With just hours to go before his declared deadline, Trump announced that he was delaying a tariff hike on Mexican products, originally due Friday, for 90 days after talks with his counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum.



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will sign an executive order Thursday to implement his various threatened tariff rates.



Other road bumps remain.



While Trump has touted a surge in customs revenues since the start of the year, economists warn the duties could fuel inflation.



And the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit was hearing arguments Thursday in cases brought against Trump's blanket tariffs targeting various economies.



A government lawyer told the court that Trump's tariff orders were covered by "broad discretion" he enjoys when it comes to handling national emergencies - including pressing economic issues.



A lower court's ruling had blocked most of the duties from taking effect, prompting the Trump administration's challenge. The duties have been allowed to remain for now.